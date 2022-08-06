Flaherty (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment soon, John Denton of MLB.com reports. "We're super encouraged with where he's at," manager Oliver Marmol said.

The skipper confirmed that Flaherty will ultimately return to St. Louis in a starter's role, and that the right-hander will head out to a minor-league affiliate soon. Flaherty will need to make it through a few rehab appearances unscathed, but if he's anything close to his normal self, he will need to be rostered across all fantasy leagues for the final month-plus.