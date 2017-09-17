Flaherty will start Tuesday's game against Reds and could remain in the starting rotation for the remainder of the season, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty hasn't had much success in his first three starts with the Cardinals since being recalled on Sept. 1, as the 21-year-old has allowed nine earned runs over his first 13.1 big-league innings. Despite his early struggles, he may get the opportunity to finish the season in the starting rotation, as the Cardinals reported Sunday that Adam Wainwright (elbow) will be shifted to the bullpen following his activation from the disabled list this week.