Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: May stick in rotation
Flaherty will start Tuesday's game against Reds and could remain in the starting rotation for the remainder of the season, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Flaherty hasn't had much success in his first three starts with the Cardinals since being recalled on Sept. 1, as the 21-year-old has allowed nine earned runs over his first 13.1 big-league innings. Despite his early struggles, he may get the opportunity to finish the season in the starting rotation, as the Cardinals reported Sunday that Adam Wainwright (elbow) will be shifted to the bullpen following his activation from the disabled list this week.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes first big-league loss Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: No innings limit yet•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Limits damage in no-decision Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Struggles in MLB debut•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Recalled prior to Friday's start•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Will make major-league debut Friday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...