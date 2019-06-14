Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Misses bats in no-decision
Flaherty racked up eight strikeouts and allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks across 5.1 innings in a tie game suspended by rain in the ninth inning versus the Mets on Thursday. He will not factor into the eventual decision.
Flaherty won't pick up a win for his troubles, but his performance Thursday was relatively encouraging after a rough outing versus the Cubs in his previous start. The right-hander had been chased after 3.2 innings in that outing, but he was much more effective from a strikeout perspective. Flaherty recorded 17 swinging strikes overall and equaled his best whiff tally over his last seven trips to the mound. The 23-year-old still sports an unsightly 6.43 ERA across his first three starts of June, however, a figure he'll look to whittle down in his next scheduled turn on Tuesday at home against the Marlins.
