Flaherty (shoulder) will be activated off the injured list to start Monday against the Nationals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Flaherty looked like he had a shot to return last week, but the Cardinals elected to have him go through one more rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Memphis, in which he struck out nine while allowing three runs in 6.2 innings. That caution stands in stark contrast to the team's approach earlier in the year, when Flaherty returned from the injured list earlier than expected but made just three ineffective starts before aggravating his injury. His return will bump Dakota Hudson to the bullpen for now.