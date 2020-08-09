Flaherty won't start Monday against the Pirates as the game was postponed due to the Cardinals' COVID-19 outbreak, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It was reported earlier in the day the Cardinals wouldn't be allowed to practice together for at least three days, so it's not much of a surprise Monday's series opener won't be played. The remaining two games of the series aren't overly likely to go on as scheduled, and that decision could be made Sunday. The Cardinals may not see the field again until Thursday against the Tigers, which would be over two weeks since their previous game.