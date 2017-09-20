Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Moves to bullpen
Flaherty will slide into a bullpen role for the rest of the 2017 season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Flaherty struggled mightily during his previous start against the Reds on Tuesday, allowing two earned runs in just two innings of work off three hits and a walk. The top prospect will see time in a relief role for the last few weeks, while John Gant is set to take his place in the rotation.
