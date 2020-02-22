Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Named Opening Day starter
Flaherty was confirmed as the starter for Opening Day on Saturday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Shildt declined to confirm Flaherty as the starter for Opening Day on Wednesday, but he gave the confirmation Saturday ahead of his scheduled start in the Grapefruit League opener. The 24-year-old was dominant last season, logging a 2.75 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 196.1 innings in 2019.
