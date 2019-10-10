Flaherty was named the starter for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Nationals on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty was effective in his two starts in the NLDS, posting a 2.76 ERA with a 16:2 K:BB over 13 innings against the Braves. Miles Mikolas will start Game 1 of the series with Adam Wainwright handling the starting duties for Game 2.