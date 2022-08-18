Flaherty (shoulder) will make his next rehab start Sunday with Double-A Springfield, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The right-hander threw 52 pitches over three scoreless innings during Tuesday's rehab outing with Springfield, and he'll remain with the affiliate for his next start. If Flaherty requires another rehab start after Sunday it would put him on track for an activation at the start of September.
