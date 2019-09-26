Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Next start date flexible?
Although Flaherty isn't scheduled to pitch in the final series of the season against the Cubs this coming weekend, he could potentially be called upon to start Sunday's regular-season finale if the NL Central remains up for grabs, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Flaherty has been nearly unhittable since the All-Star break, generating an 0.97 ERA over 14 second-half starts. While the ideal scenario would naturally see Flaherty start either a Wild Card game Tuesday on six days' rest or Game 1 of a divisional series on eight days' rest Thursday, manager Mike Shildt may have to call on his ace instead of Adam Wainwright if the Cardinals haven't been able to gain sufficient separation from the Brewers in the NL Central race entering Sunday.
