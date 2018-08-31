Flaherty's will not take the mound Sunday against the Reds in order to receive an extra day of rest, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty will likely take the mound Monday in Washington for the series opener, something that manager Mike Shildt hinted at Thursday. With Flaherty already at 122.1 innings of work in the big leagues this season -- with an additional 31.2 at Triple-A Memphis -- Shildt and the Cardinals' brass want to make sure that the 22-year-old is not being overused in his rookie campaign. This move lines Flaherty up for two starts next week. Luke Weaver will fill in and pitch Sunday's game versus Cincinnati.