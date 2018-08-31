Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Next start pushed back
Flaherty's will not take the mound Sunday against the Reds in order to receive an extra day of rest, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Flaherty will likely take the mound Monday in Washington for the series opener, something that manager Mike Shildt hinted at Thursday. With Flaherty already at 122.1 innings of work in the big leagues this season -- with an additional 31.2 at Triple-A Memphis -- Shildt and the Cardinals' brass want to make sure that the 22-year-old is not being overused in his rookie campaign. This move lines Flaherty up for two starts next week. Luke Weaver will fill in and pitch Sunday's game versus Cincinnati.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Could see next start pushed back•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Records win, quality start•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out 10 in Los Angeles•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Fires six scoreless in win•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Start pushed to Friday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Fans nine in win over Royals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...