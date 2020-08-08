The date of Flaherty's start remains unclear, as there appears to be a significant chance the Cardinals' upcoming series against the Pirates will be canceled, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

When the Marlins had the first COVID-19 outbreak of the year, they wound up shut down for eight days. If the Cardinals followed a similar schedule, they would have already returned to play Friday, but players have continued to test positive, so their season continues to hang in the balance. The team isn't expected to practice together for at least three days, and they may not get the chance to play again until Thursday in Detroit, giving them more than two full weeks without any game action.