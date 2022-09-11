Flaherty allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while failing to record a strikeout in five innings in a no-decision versus the Pirates on Saturday.

Flaherty struggled with both control and command, which saw him issue multiple walks for the fourth time in five outings. He also gave up multiple home runs -- a solo shot to Rodolfo Castro and a two-run blast to Jack Suwinski -- in this contest. Flaherty threw 46 of 87 pitches for strikes, so it appears he is operating on nearly a normal workload after throwing 91 pitches in his return from the injured list Monday. The right-hander has struggled to a 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 12:14 K:BB through 18 innings as he tries to get back up to speed in the majors. His next outing is projected to be a home start versus the Reds next week.