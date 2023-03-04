Flaherty is dealing with calf discomfort and flu-like symptoms, which may prevent him from pitching Sunday versus the Mets, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty was initially scratched from Saturday's start versus the Nationals, and it's now possible he's pushed back again. The calf discomfort is the bigger concern here, as it's unclear how long it might keep him off the mound. He has logged time in simulated games this spring, but he has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut. Denton adds that it's believed to be a minor issue, but given Flaherty's lengthy injury history, the Cardinals will likely approach this situation with caution.