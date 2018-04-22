Flaherty won't start Tuesday's game against the Mets, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Due to Adam Wainwright landing on the disabled list, it had been expected that Flaherty would be recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to Tuesday's outing versus the Mets. Instead, the Cardinals will send Luke Weaver to the hill and have the rest of their rotation pitch a day earlier. As a result, they'll next need a fifth starter Saturday when they face the Pirates, at which point Flaherty will be the leading candidate to join the rotation.

