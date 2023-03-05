Flaherty (illness/calf) will not pitch Sunday against the Mets, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty has been battling flu-like symptoms and some muscle irritation in his left calf, so the Cardinals will again delay his Grapefruit League debut -- now to Monday. The hope is that these are rather minor issues, but the 27-year-old right-hander might soon fall behind. He logged only 36 innings (eight starts, one relief appearance) at the MLB level in 2022 because of shoulder trouble.

