Flaherty (illness/calf) will not pitch Sunday against the Mets, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Flaherty has been battling flu-like symptoms and some muscle irritation in his left calf, so the Cardinals will again delay his Grapefruit League debut -- now to Monday. The hope is that these are rather minor issues, but the 27-year-old right-hander might soon fall behind. He logged only 36 innings (eight starts, one relief appearance) at the MLB level in 2022 because of shoulder trouble.
