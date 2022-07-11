The Cardinals transferred Flaherty (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

When Flaherty was moved back to the IL on July 27 after experiencing a setback with his right shoulder, the Cardinals had been keeping his timeline for a return open-ended. The decision to move him to the 60-day IL, however, likely indicates that Flaherty hadn't progressed as quickly as the Cardinals hoped in the two weeks since he was shut down. With Flaherty now on the 60-day IL for the second time this season and ineligible to return until late August, fantasy managers in redraft leagues could be justified in dropping him for a healthier option rather than waiting it out for the next six weeks (or longer).