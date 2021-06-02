Manager Mike Shildt said Flaherty was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a "significant" oblique strain and will be sidelined "awhile," Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old exited Monday's start against the Dodgers with tightness in his left side, and he'll now be unavailable for the foreseeable future. Flaherty is without a timeline for his return but figures to be sidelined through the All-Star break in mid July, at minimum. Johan Oviedo was recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move and should be in the mix to fill the open spot in the rotation.