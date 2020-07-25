Flaherty (1-0) earned the victory over Pittsburgh on Friday, completing seven innings and giving up two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six.

Flaherty looked every bit an ace on Opening Day, throwing 62 of 89 pitches for strikes in an efficient seven innings. He held the Pirates scoreless until the seventh frame and yielded only six singles on the night. The right-hander broke through with a dominant second half last season and will look to cement his place as one of the game's elite hurlers in the abbreviated 2020 campaign. His next test will come at Milwaukee on the final day of July.