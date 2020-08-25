Flaherty (2-0) picked up the win Monday against Kansas City, allowing one hit and striking out three in five scoreless innings.

After being limited to 1.2 innings and 41 pitches on Aug. 19, Flaherty was able to go five innings and pick up his second win Monday. He allowed a ground-rule double to Meibrys Viloria in the third inning, but kept the Royals off the bases besides that. Under normal circumstances, the right-hander would certainly have tossed more than five innings and 64 pitches, but he is still stretching his arm out after St. Louis' long lay off due to it's COVID-19 outbreak. Flaherty will look to go a little bit deeper into the game when he takes the ball Saturday against the Indians.