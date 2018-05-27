Flaherty (2-1) gave up one run on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings Saturday in Pittsburgh, picking up his second win of the season.

He needed 88 pitches (61 strikes) to get through six frames, and lowered his ERA to 2.15 through five MLB starts. The Cardinals will have a tough decision to make when Carlos Martinez (lat) returns in a few weeks, but Flaherty is doing everything in his power to claim a long-term spot in the rotation. He will face this same Pirates team Thursday, this time at home.