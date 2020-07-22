Flaherty, who'll start Opening Day against the Rangers, allowed three earned runs while recording 10 outs across 92 pitches in an intrasquad scrimmage Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander faced plenty of regulars and gave up a first-inning home run to Matt Carpenter, a leadoff triple in the second to Lane Thomas and a two-run double to Paul DeJong as far as extra-base hits. Flaherty also struggled with control, getting just 52 of his offerings into the strike zone. Despite the uneven performance from his ace, manager Mike Shildt didn't convey concern following the game, instead focusing on the progress the team's hitters seem to be making in getting their timing down ahead of the start of the season.