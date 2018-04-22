Flaherty will likely rejoin the Cardinals' starting rotation following Adam Wainwright's placement on the disabled list Sunday, Mark Saxon of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Adam Wainwright hit the DL on Sunday with right elbow inflammation, opening up a spot in the rotation. Flaherty is the obvious candidate to fill that vacancy as he's already on the 40-man roster and put up an impressive performance in his start against the Brewers during the season's first week. The 22-year-old also has nothing left to prove in the minors, as he holds a 2.25 ERA and 22:3 K:BB over 20 innings with Triple-A Memphis this year. If he is indeed recalled, he will likely draw a start Tuesday against the Mets. He has mixed-league value when in the majors.