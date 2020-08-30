Flaherty gave up one run on three hits and two walks over five innings during Saturday's 12-inning loss to Cleveland, He had five strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander surrendered a solo homer to Jose Ramirez during the opening frame, but he kept the Indians off the board over the next four frames. Flaherty upped his pitch count to 83 during Saturday's outing, so he appears to be nearing full clearance after being limited out of the gate from the Cardinals return to play after the COVID-19 outbreak. The 24-year-old has a 1.93 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB through 18.2 innings and lines up to face the Cubs on the road next weekend.