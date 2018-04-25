Flaherty, who is considered the leading candidate to start Saturday's game against the Pirates, has already been pulled from his scheduled Wednesday start for Triple-A Memphis, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

General manager Michael Girsch continues to be somewhat coy about the team's exact plans for Saturday's pitcher, simply saying "we have a pretty good idea of who it's going to be." However, the fact Flaherty has been removed from his next scheduled start lends further credence to his candidacy, as he would have been automatically eliminated from consideration otherwise. Flaherty has already filled in once at the major-league level this season with positive results, racking up nine strikeouts over five innings against the Brewers on April 3.