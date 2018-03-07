Flaherty compiled seven strikeouts and gave up two earned runs on two hits and one walk over four innings in Tuesday's 4-4 Grapefruit League tie with the Marlins.

The 22-year-old right-hander doubled up his workload from his first two outings and was impressive from a swing-and-miss perspective. Flaherty did get touched up for a two-run home run by Lewis Brinson in his final frame, but he gave up only a single otherwise. It was an encouraging turn for the starting-rotation hopeful, who's partly offset his unsightly 6.75 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP, .207 BAA and 12:3 K:BB over eight frames in three spring training appearances.