Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Recalled ahead of start
Flaherty was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday and will start against the Twins the same day.
Flaherty is up to replace Adam Wainwright, who hit the disabled list with elbow inflammation. He could be up for an extended period, though, with Carlos Martinez (lat) also on the disabled list and without a return timetable. In two starts for the Cardinals this season, Flaherty has 11 strikeouts and five walks in 10 innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Big-league stay could be extended•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Will start for Cards on Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Whiffs career-high 13 for Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Called up ahead of start•
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...