Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Records win, quality start
Flaherty (8-6) allowed one run on four hits while recording five strikeouts and no walks in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.
Flaherty continued his hot streak Tuesday, allowing just one extra-base hit and throwing 64 of 88 pitches for strikes. Flaherty has now thrown five consecutive quality starts, giving up a meager four runs in 32 innings of work while notching 38 strikeouts in that span. The 22-year-old has lowered his season ERA to 2.87 and carries a 149:41 K:BB in 122.1 innings. His next start will be a matchup with the Reds at home.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out 10 in Los Angeles•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Fires six scoreless in win•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Start pushed to Friday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Fans nine in win over Royals•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Throws six scoreless, strikes out seven•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out seven in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start