Flaherty (8-6) allowed one run on four hits while recording five strikeouts and no walks in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Flaherty continued his hot streak Tuesday, allowing just one extra-base hit and throwing 64 of 88 pitches for strikes. Flaherty has now thrown five consecutive quality starts, giving up a meager four runs in 32 innings of work while notching 38 strikeouts in that span. The 22-year-old has lowered his season ERA to 2.87 and carries a 149:41 K:BB in 122.1 innings. His next start will be a matchup with the Reds at home.