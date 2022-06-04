Flaherty (shoulder) will make his first rehab start with Double-A Springfield on Sunday.
He has been throwing live batting practice sessions with his teammates, building up to 40-to-50 pitches most recently. Flaherty will likely require multiple rehab starts before joining the big-league rotation.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Should start rehab stint next week•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Throws another live BP•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Will face hitters again Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Throws 25 pitches Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Set to face hitters Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Shifts to 60-day injured list•