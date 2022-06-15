Flaherty (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start against the Pirates.
Flaherty missed the first two and a half months of the regular season due to shoulder inflammation, but he'll make his season debut at home against the Pirates in Wednesday's series finale. The right-hander was effective over his two rehab appearances, posting a 1.29 ERA and 0.14 WHIP in seven innings. However, he tossed just 58 pitches during his outing at Triple-A Memphis and will be limited to approximately 60 pitches during his return to major-league action Wednesday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Season debut coming Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Will make another rehab start•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Second rehab start coming Friday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Three perfect frames in rehab start•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Rehab start Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Should start rehab stint next week•