Flaherty (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start against the Pirates.

Flaherty missed the first two and a half months of the regular season due to shoulder inflammation, but he'll make his season debut at home against the Pirates in Wednesday's series finale. The right-hander was effective over his two rehab appearances, posting a 1.29 ERA and 0.14 WHIP in seven innings. However, he tossed just 58 pitches during his outing at Triple-A Memphis and will be limited to approximately 60 pitches during his return to major-league action Wednesday.