Flaherty's exit from Thursday's game against the Angels was not due to the comebacker that hit his left hand, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Flaherty was lit up Thursday, yielding 10 earned runs over just 2.1 innings, so it's easy to believe poor performance was the reason for his early exit. Flaherty will likely be able to make his next scheduled start, though the team may still keep an eye on his hand as a precaution.