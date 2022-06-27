Flaherty was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain Monday.

Flaherty didn't make his season debut until mid-June due to a shoulder injury which first appeared back in mid-March. He made just three short and ineffective starts, posting a 5.63 ERA, 2.12 WHIP and 6:9 K:BB in eight innings, and he'll now head right back to the injured list with renewed shoulder troubles. He'll be eligible to return shortly before the All-Star break, but a minimum-length stay seems unlikely given the way his season has gone thus far.