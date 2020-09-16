Flaherty (3-2) gave up nine runs on eight hits and two walks during the Cardinals' 18-3 loss on Tuesday. He struck out six.

In an odd outing, Flaherty matched his season-high with six strikeouts despite only recording nine outs. Simply punished for his mistakes, Flaherty was taken deep multiple times in a start for the first time in 2020. Tuesday also marked his first 2020 outing in which he gave up more than three runs. The ugly performance will balloon his marks, but Flaherty is amid a strong campaign and will take the mound against a bad Pittsburgh offense in his next start.