Flaherty (3-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Cardinals were routed 11-3 by the Giants, coughing up six runs on 10 hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander extended his streak of starts without serving up a homer to six, but keeping the ball in the park didn't do him much good Tuesday as the Giants banged out eight singles and two doubles off him. Considering Flaherty had a 1.50 ERA and 33:13 K:BB in 30 innings over those five prior outings, this performance doesn't appear to herald a return to his shakier early-season form. The 27-year-old will look to put the bad night behind him and get back into a groove in his next start, likely to come early next week on the road against the Nationals.