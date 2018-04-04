Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Sent back to minors
Flaherty was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals needed to clear a roster spot for Adam Wainwright (hamstring) to return from the disabled list, and Flaherty was a logical choice since he's unavailable for a few days following Tuesday's start. The 22-year-old pitched well, allowing just one run in five innings of work in the no-decision. He will likely be the first pitcher called back to the majors if another injury strikes the big-league rotation.
