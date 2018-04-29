Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Sent back to Triple-A
The Cardinals optioned Flaherty to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.
With Adam Wainwright (elbow) hitting the 10-day disabled list last Sunday, Flaherty was summoned from the minors for his second start of the season Saturday against the Pirates. He covered five frames while taking the loss in the contest, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two. The Cardinals will send Flaherty back to Memphis to clear a spot on the active roster for fellow Triple-A rotation member Austin Gomber, but it's likely that Gomber will only stick around with the big club as a long reliever. St. Louis is able to get by without a fifth starter until May 8, at which point Wainwright may be ready to return from the DL or Flaherty could be recalled for another start.
