Flaherty won't start early this week after the Cardinals' upcoming series against the Pirates was postponed due to COVID-9-related concerns, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Flaherty had been scheduled to start the series opener against Pittsburgh, but the Cardinals' season will be put on hold for at least three more games as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. The earliest that the team could resume action is in a doubleheader on the road Thursday against the Tigers. The team hasn't made any announcements regarding the plans for the rotation once games resume, but Flaherty could presumably be one of the Cardinals' first starters to take the mound.