Flaherty (3-3) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts through four innings in a loss Wednesday against Cleveland.

Flaherty had allowed just two runs over his past three starts, but both were on home runs. That was his issue Wednesday, as Cleveland tagged him for two home runs among four extra-base hits, the first time Flaherty has allowed multiple home runs in a start all season long. This was also the first time Flaherty has failed to complete the fifth inning. He still owns a brilliant 2.92 ERA through 11 starts, and given just how strong he has looked to open the season, he should be expected to right the ship quickly. He'll get his first chance at it Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.