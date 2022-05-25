Flaherty (shoulder) will face live hitters Thursday, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports.
Flaherty began throwing bullpen sessions in early May, and he's now been cleared to face hitters after being transferred to the 60-day injured list last week. The right-hander isn't eligible to be activated by the Cardinals until early June, but it seems like he's trending toward a minor-league rehab assignment.
