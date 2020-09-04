Flaherty will start Friday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrats reports.
Flaherty last pitched Saturday against the Indians, so he will be on five days rest when he takes the mound at Wrigley Field on Friday. The right-hander will look to continue a strong stretch in which he's allowed just one run in his last 10 innings. Adam Wainwright will pitch Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, with Dakota Hudson toeing the rubber for the second half of the twin bill.
