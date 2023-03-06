Flaherty (calf/illness) has been cleared to start Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty is expected to cover around three innings or 45-to-50 pitches before giving way to southpaw Steven Matz, who is likely to handle a similar workload in relief. A bout with calf discomfort and then flu-like symptoms resulted in Flaherty's spring debut being pushed back a few days, but the 27-year-old right-hander looks well on his way to being ready to go for Opening Day.