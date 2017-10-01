Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Set to start Sunday
Flaherty will start Sunday against the Brewers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Flaherty will get the nod in the finale as Carlos Martinez gets a head start on his offseason. It will be Flaherty's fifth career start at the big-league level. The 21-year-old has struggled to this point, but he was excellent at Triple-A Memphis before getting the call and looks like a potential mid-rotation starter in his peak years.
