Flaherty signed a one-year, $5.4 million contract with the Cardinals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Flaherty was in his final year of arbitration eligibility. He'll hope to remain healthy in his walk year after being limited to just 114.1 innings over the last two seasons because of oblique and shoulder issues. Flaherty represents a risky mid- to late-round pick in fantasy leagues for 2023 but one with obvious upside.

