Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Seven one-hit innings in win
Flaherty (5-6) tossed seven scoreless innings Thursday to earn the win over the Cubs, allowing just one hit and two walks with nine strikeouts.
Flaherty displayed dazzling stuff in this one, throwing 66 percent of his pitches for strikes as he reached nine punchouts for the second straight outing. He retired 13 of the first 14 hitters he faced and supported his strikeout totals with six groundball outs as well. Flaherty has been superb over his last five starts, allowing just four earned runs while posting a 39:9 K:BB across 31.1 innings. He'll take a quickly-improving 3.93 ERA into next week's road start against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Fans nine in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Tosses 4.1 scoreless frames•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes another no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes tough-luck loss versus Giants•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Struggles through 4.2 innings•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Experiences horrible fifth inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...