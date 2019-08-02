Flaherty (5-6) tossed seven scoreless innings Thursday to earn the win over the Cubs, allowing just one hit and two walks with nine strikeouts.

Flaherty displayed dazzling stuff in this one, throwing 66 percent of his pitches for strikes as he reached nine punchouts for the second straight outing. He retired 13 of the first 14 hitters he faced and supported his strikeout totals with six groundball outs as well. Flaherty has been superb over his last five starts, allowing just four earned runs while posting a 39:9 K:BB across 31.1 innings. He'll take a quickly improving 3.93 ERA into next week's road start against the Dodgers.