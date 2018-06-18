Flaherty threw five shutout innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Sunday, giving up just two hits, striking out seven and walking three as the Cardinals prevailed 5-0.

Flaherty certainly pitched well enough to get his fourth victory of the season in this contest, but he ended up leaving after tossing 97 pitches in his five innings, ultimately settling for a no-decision. It was still another great outing from the young right-hander, who is having a superb season so far with a 2.66 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and a 55:14 K:BB through 50.2 innings.