Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Sharp against Cubs
Flaherty threw five shutout innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Sunday, giving up just two hits, striking out seven and walking three as the Cardinals prevailed 5-0.
Flaherty certainly pitched well enough to get his fourth victory of the season in this contest, but he ended up leaving after tossing 97 pitches in his five innings, ultimately settling for a no-decision. It was still another great outing from the young right-hander, who is having a superb season so far with a 2.66 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and a 55:14 K:BB through 50.2 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out six in victory•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes second loss despite six strikeouts•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Allows three earned runs Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Picks up second win•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out 13 in dominant effort•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Allows one in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...