Flaherty (shoulder) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four over three scoreless innings in his rehab start for Double-A Springfield on Tuesday.

Flaherty threw 34 of 52 pitches for strikes in the outing, which was a vast improvement over his appearance with Triple-A Memphis last week. It's likely the right-hander will need one more rehab appearance before activation, which should allow him to build up his pitch count to 60-65, though he may still have workload restrictions upon activation from the injured list.