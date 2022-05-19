Flaherty (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Flaherty has been sidelined since the start of the regular season due to a right shoulder injury, but he began throwing bullpen sessions early this month. Since the right-hander will likely require a rehab assignment before rejoining the major-league club, his shift to the 60-day injured list shouldn't impact his return timetable. Matthew Liberatore is slated to have his contract selected to make his major-league debut as the starter for Saturday's game against the Pirates.

