Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Short outing against Brewers
Flaherty didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-5 win over the Brewers, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.1 innings while striking out four.
He needed 89 pitches (52 strikes) to record 13 outs, and Flaherty gave up some loud contact when he was over the plate, with Ryan Braun's three-run shot in third inning being the big blow. The right-hander will try to shake this one off and post a better result at home against the Padres on April 4.
