Flaherty gave up one run on one hit and two walks over 1.2 innings during Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs. He had three strikeouts and did not qualify for the decision.

The right-hander's first start since the Cardinals resumed play last weekend was a short one, as the team limited him to 41 pitches in his first game action since July 24. Flaherty should continue to get stretched out toward his usual workload, but it figures to take a few starts following the multi-week hiatus. The 24-year-old's next outing lines up for Monday versus the Royals.